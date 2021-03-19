Head-To-Head Contrast: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) vs. Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambium Networks and Nokia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nokia 2 9 6 0 2.24

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential downside of 24.82%. Nokia has a consensus price target of $4.98, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Nokia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48% Nokia 3.31% 9.34% 3.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and Nokia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 4.70 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -155.00 Nokia $26.12 billion 0.84 $7.84 million $0.25 15.64

Nokia has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Nokia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, wi-fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Cambium Networks Corporation was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft; and a collaboration with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. to develop an interleaved passive-active antenna radio platform. It also has a strategic 5G partnership with Zain KSA to rollout 60,000 FastMile 5G Gateway 3.1 with eSIM across Saudi Arabia. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

