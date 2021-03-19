Head-To-Head Comparison: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Align Technology and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64% Surgalign -56.07% -101.34% -18.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Align Technology and Surgalign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 4 9 0 2.57 Surgalign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $475.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.03%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Align Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 16.91 $442.78 million $4.96 103.70 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.66 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -15.56

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Align Technology beats Surgalign on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

