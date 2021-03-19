HC Wainwright Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.33 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.