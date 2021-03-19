HC Wainwright Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.33 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.