HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of AQB opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Third Security LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

