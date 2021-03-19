HC Wainwright Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $43.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

