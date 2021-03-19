HC Wainwright Cuts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
