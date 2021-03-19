HC Wainwright Cuts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $7.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

