HC Wainwright Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $55.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.62.
NYSE:BHC opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
