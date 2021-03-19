HC Wainwright Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $55.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.62.

NYSE:BHC opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

