Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.50.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$669.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.91. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$32.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

