Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%.

HBB opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

HBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.