GSI Technology’s (GSIT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

