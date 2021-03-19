Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 734,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

