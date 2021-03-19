Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 132.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.