Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,547,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $60,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,327 shares of company stock worth $14,263,572. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

