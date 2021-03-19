Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Insider David R. W. Potter Acquires 999 Shares

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) insider David R. W. Potter acquired 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £13,976.01 ($18,259.75).

Shares of GHS stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Friday. Gresham House Strategic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,402 ($18.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,321.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.91.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

About Gresham House Strategic

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.