Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roger Whiteside Sells 28,005 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,092 ($27.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,122.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,705.46. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.41.

Get Greggs alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.