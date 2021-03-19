Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agenus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 60.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,453. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

