Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 376,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.