Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.75 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

