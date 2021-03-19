Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

