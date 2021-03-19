GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GoPro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

