GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GoodRx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GDRX stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,936,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

