Goodnow Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 2.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.48% of Credit Acceptance worth $29,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.99. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.38. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

