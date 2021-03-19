Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 175,399 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. MiMedx Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

