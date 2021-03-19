GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. GoHealth has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

