Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth $3,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

