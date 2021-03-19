Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $207.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.