Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Glaukos worth $52,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $32,693,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

