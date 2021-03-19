GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.81.

GNMK opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $263,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

