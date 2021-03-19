Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Marty G. Dickens Sells 5,000 Shares

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. 1,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,741. The company has a market cap of $672.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

