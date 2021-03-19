Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $861,129 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

