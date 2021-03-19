General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $1,729,390.08 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GM opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. General Motors has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

