General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,652,000 after acquiring an additional 876,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 396,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,607. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

