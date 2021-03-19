Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director John G. Coburn Sells 56,456 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $7.30 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genasys by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genasys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

