GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

