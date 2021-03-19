GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

