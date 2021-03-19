Gary S. Bedard Sells 1,252 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $377,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $304.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.78. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.