Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $42.79 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

