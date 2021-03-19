GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $19.70. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 58,962 shares.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 target price on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $528.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $745,259.45. Insiders sold 74,582 shares of company stock worth $1,376,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

