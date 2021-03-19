Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 1,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $75.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

