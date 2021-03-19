G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

