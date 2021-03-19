G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

