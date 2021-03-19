G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 15,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.