FY2022 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43).

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.41 on Friday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

