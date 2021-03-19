FY2021 EPS Estimates for iCAD, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

ICAD stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $307,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

