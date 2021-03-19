FY2020 Earnings Forecast for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Issued By Piper Sandler

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.99.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
