FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $14.68 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.