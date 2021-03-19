Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $677,540.32

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $677,540.32 and approximately $30,769.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.