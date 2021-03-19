Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE opened at €36.47 ($42.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

