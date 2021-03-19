Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$959.48 million and a P/E ratio of -60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.12.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.