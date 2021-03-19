Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 20,822.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony Co. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

